2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Report – RTU 1-3 Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars rallied from behind to stun RTU at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday, October 29 2023 in their matchday 7 clash.

RTU raced into a 21st minute lead through Abdul Shakur Lukman but Aduana restored parity on the stroke of half time through Emmanuel Gyamfi.

After recess, the Fire Boys turned the heat on the hosts and took the lead for the first time in the game through Gyamfi on 80 minutes to complete his brace.

Aduana put the game beyond the Pride of The North as Isaac Mintah netted their third in the 85th minute.

RTU are unhappy to taste their first defeat at home while it is delight for Aduna Stars as this happens to be their first away win of the campaign.