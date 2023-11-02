2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Preview- Accra Lions vs Heart of Lions

Accra Lions will welcome Ghana Premier League returnees Heart of Lions to the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday for matchday 8 of the campaign.

Lions return to Accra after picking an important point on the road against Bofoakwa Tano while Heart of Lions are yet to secure a first win this season.

The Kpando-based club are also undefeated in the new campaign, having drawn all six games they played.

Accra Lions draw in Sunyani ended a run of three straight defeats and look poised to return to winning ways. The Accra-based club have won only one game, drawn three and lost three.

The host are still without captain Dominic Nsobila, who is nursing an injury but Abass Samari and Mohammed Shawkan are expected to play a key role in the team.

Meanwhile, Heart of Lions will rely on the likes of Ebenezer Abban, Thomas Kwabena Osae and Bismarck Anim for inspiration.

The two sides are meeting for the first time in the Ghana Premier League, with their only previous encounters being in the Division One League.