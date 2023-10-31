2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Preview – Aduana FC vs. Bofoakwa Tano

Aduana FC are riding high on confidence after securing their first away win of the season by coming from behind to defeat Real Tamale United 3-1 in Tamale. Now, they are eager to extend their winning streak as they prepare to face Bofoakwa Tano in a regional derby in Dormaa on Wednesday.

This highly anticipated regional clash is significant not only for the bragging rights at stake but also for both teams' ambitions to delight their fans and enhance their positions in the league standings.

Aduana, currently in second place, aspires to secure a victory that would propel them to the top of the league, while Bofoakwa Tano, in fourth place, is determined to end their winless streak and climb up the standings. Despite being one of the few unbeaten teams in the league, Bofoakwa Tano's recent string of draws has raised concerns.

Bofoakwa Tano recognizes the challenge ahead, as Aduana FC boasts an impeccable home record this season, with three consecutive wins in Dormaa. The home advantage makes Aduana FC the favourites, while Bofoakwa Tano are yet to secure an away victory this season.

The stage is set for an exciting regional derby, and both teams are determined to make their mark and secure a vital victory.