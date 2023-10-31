2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Preview - Bechem United vs. Great Olympics

Bechem United have some good progress in the last few weeks, have gone unbeaten in their last three matches in the Ghana Premier League with a win and two draws.

The Hunters held Asante Kotoko SC to a 1-1 stalemate at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi last weekend and are returning home in the midweek.

Bechem will take on Great Olympics at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Wednesday as they look to maintain their unbeaten streak.

Bismark Kobi-Mensah and his team will also aim at registering back-to-back home wins for the first time in the season in the matchday 8 fixture.

On the other hand, Olympics recovered from their first defeat of the campaign on Saturday when they overpowered newly-promoted Nations FC in the capital.

The Dade Boys claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory with a goal coming in the dying minutes of the match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Olympics are presently enjoying some positive run in the Ghana league, losing just once of their last eight matches. They are sitting in the 3rd position on the standings with 12 points from 7 rounds.

However, the Wonder Club are travelling to a venue they have never picked a point. They have lost all of their six visits to Bechem in the premiership since 2015.