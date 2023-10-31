2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Preview –Dreams FC vs. Berekum Chelsea

Dreams FC have not had their dream start to their premier league campaign and will aim to return to winning ways when they host Berekum Chelsea at the Theatre of Dreams on Wednesday, November 1 2023.

Both teams are separated by just a point on the league standings with the hosts in 11th position and the Bibires in 14th place.

Berekum Chelsea have lost their last two games and would also want to avoid a third consecutive defeat but they have a poor away record. Christopher Ennin’s side have lost all their away matches so far. Their last away win was in April 2023.

Dreams will be keen to pick all three points given how they are difficult to beat at home.