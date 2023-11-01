2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Preview –Hearts of Oak vs. Medeama SC

Hearts of Oak host champions Medeama in an epic Ghana Premier League cracker on Wednesday desperate to record just their second win of the season in seven matches with an outstanding game left to be played.

The Phobians only success since the start of the season was their 1-0 win over Nsoatreman at home to Nsoatreman on September 24.

The Phobians left it late to draw 1-1 at Bibiani Gold Stars in their last match on Sunday and will be eager to revenge against the champions at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts lost 5-1 at home to Medeama in an epic Ghana Premier League match last season and will be determined to get their sought after revenge in mid-week.

But that won't come easy with the champions beginning to find their feet after an unflattering start to their Premier League defence.

The Mauve and Yellow are back in mid-table after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Samartex in the Western derby at the famous Akoon Community Park on Sunday.

Hearts coach Martins Koopman's squad has received a major boost following the return of midfielder Gideon Asante and centre back David Oppong Afranie.

Gideon Asante and David Oppong Afrane have joined their teammates at training after missing a couple of games due to various forms of injuries.

Whilst Gideon has so far missed all of the season's games due to abdominal problems, Afranie missed last week's game against Samartex due to a knee injury he sustained whilst playing in the game against Dreams FC.

Both have responded well to training activities this week and are available for selection for the game against GoldStars.

Martin Koopman has been worried about the profligacy of his attackers, questioning their competences following their purple patchy run in the Ghanaian top-flight this season.

Medeama new recruit Kudakwashe Mahachi could make his Premier League bow for the champions against the former African champions in the capital on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwe superstar has been working on his fitness since his arrival in the powerful West African nation back in August, 2023.

He was an unused substitute as Medeama laboured to a 1-0 win over Samartex at home on Sunday.

The former Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United forward is fit and will be available for selection against the Phobians.

Medeama coach Evans Augustine Adotey has named a 26-man squad for the double trip to the capital where his side face both Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium and El-Wak Stadium on Wednesday and Sunday respectively.

Hearts coach Martin Koopman will rely on the exploit of Congolese striker Kashala Ramos Wanet for goals against Medeama today.

Hearts are firmly rooted in the relegation zone with jus six points from seven games with an outstanding against Heart of Lions looming.

Medeama are 8th on the table with 10 points from seven games with an outstanding match against Nsoatreman FC in the offing.

The two teams are expected to sold out an entertaining match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.