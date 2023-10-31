GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 31 October 2023
2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Preview – Nations FC vs. RTU

Nations FC will be embarking on redemption exercise when they host RTU at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Wednesday, November 1 2023.

Nations are bottom of the league standings and Kassim Mingle will be keen to steady the ship before matters get out of control by winning this game.

The premier league debutants have failed to win in their last five games. Their only win of the campaign came at home to Samartex in September.

They come up against a wounded RTU side who lost their first match at home to Aduana Stars. The Pride of The North will aim to return to winning ways when they visit Abrankese.

It promises to be an intriguing fixture given the threat the young RTU side can pose.

