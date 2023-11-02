2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Report- Accra Lions 2-1 Heart of Lions

Accra Lions return to winning ways with an impressive performance to beat Heart of Lions 2-1 on matchday 8 of the Ghana Premier League.

First-half goals from Ali Mohammed and Daniel Awuni were enough for the host to collect all three points despite a second-half consolation from Christian Agyemang.

Accra Lions got off to a bright start after Bernard Kesse came close to giving them the lead following a neatly weaved pass from Baba Apiiga.

Two minutes later, Accra Lions were rewarded a freekick at the edge of the box which was taken by Apiiga, with Hearts of Lions goalkeeper failing to grab it for the first time as Mohammed fired home for the opener after 12 minutes.

The home side doubled their advantage after a brilliant inter-play between Awuni and Kesse resulted in the winger clinically putting the ball at the back of the net.

Awuni almost made it three before half-time but his strike from outside the box went wide.

After the break, the visitors improved their game as they chased a consolation but it was the host that got the better chances with defender Ali Mohammed and second-half substitute Mohammed Yahaya coming close.

Heart of Lions pulled one back from Christian Agyemang with 15 minutes remaining.

Remember Boateng came close in the final minute with a long range drive before a flurry of attack from the visitors.