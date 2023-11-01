2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Report – Aduana FC 4-2 Bofoakwa Tano

Aduana FC made an emphatic statement as they moved to the top of the Ghana Premier League with a scintillating victory over newly promoted Bofoakwa Tano in a regional derby on Wednesday.

The first half of the contest brimmed with action but failed to produce any goals, setting the stage for an explosive second half that delivered a six-goal thriller.

Isaac Mintah ignited the fireworks by breaking the deadlock, and Emmanuel Obuobi added a second for Aduana FC. The duo continued to shine, each netting a second goal to complete their respective braces.

Bofoakwa Tano also contributed to the goal bonanza, with Saaka Dauda notching a brace of his own.

This dramatic encounter saw three brace performances, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

The win propels Aduana FC to the summit of the league table, although their reign at the top may be short-lived, with Nsoatreman, currently in second place, set to face Asante Kotoko at home on Thursday.

The defeat marked the first setback for Bofoakwa Tano, and they will need to regroup and prepare for their next match with renewed determination as they seek to rebound from this defeat.