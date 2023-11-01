2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Report- Hearts of Oak 3-1 Medeama

After five consecutive matches, Hearts of Oak ended their winless streak in the Ghana Premier League with an impressive win over defending champions Medeama SC.

The Phobians who had drawn their last three matches after a defeat to Bofoakwa Tano at the Coronation Park finally found their winning edge by thumping Medeama SC 3-1 at the Accra Sports stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Having lost woefully to the Yellow and Mauves at the same venue the last time they faced, Martin Koopman's men began ruthlessly creating goalscoring opportunities which eventually yielded the desired results.

Hamza Issah stole the show with a remarkable brace. He received a long pass in the 17th minute dummied the last defender and released a ferocious strike beyond the goalkeeper to give his team the lead after Godknows Djakpasu had cancelled Hearts of Oak's first goal, an own goal resulting from Salifu Ibrahim's corner kick in the sixth minute.

Issah got his second of the day and his team's third when he found himself at the end of a counterattack in the 34th minute sealing a well-deserved win which is expected to ease the pressure on both the playing body and the technical team having endured a torrid time so far.

The win has moved Hearts of Oak to the 13th position with nine points and they will be hoping to continue when they pay a visit to Karela United in their next game.