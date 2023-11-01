2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Report - Samartex 3-0 Legon Cities

Samartex roared back to their winning form as they dominated Legon Cities with a resounding 3-0 victory in a thrilling match held in Samreboi on Wednesday.

The win not only marked the end of a two-game winless streak for Samartex but also propelled them to the third position in the Ghana Premier League table. On the other hand, Legon Cities faced their third defeat of the season.

Emmanuel Mamah set the tone for Samartex's dominance, stunning the crowd with an early goal just 10 minutes into the game. His clinical finish left the Legon Cities defence in disarray and put his team in a commanding position right from the start.

As the game progressed, Samartex didn't let up and continued to assert their authority on the field. In the second half, they doubled their lead with two more well-executed goals that sealed the deal for the home side. Emmanuel Keyekeh and Michael Ephson were the heroes of the moment, as they found the back of the net to extend their team's lead and secure a comprehensive home victory.

Emmanuel Keyekeh showcased his attacking prowess, displaying remarkable composure in front of goal. His goal sent the Samreboi faithful into jubilation, and it became apparent that Samartex was determined to leave no room for a Legon Cities comeback.

Michael Ephson, too, was not to be outdone, and his goal was a testament to his skill and determination. His contribution ensured that the home side didn't just win but did so in style, emphasising their superiority throughout the match.

With this emphatic win, Samartex reaffirmed their position as a formidable force in the Ghana Premier League, climbing to third place in the table.

On the other hand, Legon Cities will have to regroup and strategize to overcome this setback and bounce back stronger in the upcoming fixtures.