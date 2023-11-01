2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Report - Samartex 3-0 Legon Cities 

FC Samartex continued their impressive unbeaten home streak with a convincing 3-0 victory over Legon Cities in the eighth week of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The home crowd at the Nsenkyire Sports Stadium erupted with joy as Emmanuel Mamah broke the deadlock in the 10th minute, showcasing his individual brilliance with a solo effort.

Throughout the first half, Samartex maintained their dominance, fueled by the passionate support of their fans.

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Emmanuel Keyekeh, extended the lead for the home side with a well-timed strike in the 57th minute.

In the 74th minute, Epshon M sealed the deal with the third goal of the match, securing all three points for the Samaraboi-based club.

This impressive win propelled FC Samartex to third place on the league table, accumulating 13 points after eight rounds of matches.

Meanwhile, Legon Cities find themselves in seventh position on the league table, accumulating 11 points following their defeat.