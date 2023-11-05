2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Preview - Asante Kotoko vs. Dreams FC

Asante Kotoko aim to snap their three-game winless streak against Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The anticipation is palpable, as the Porcupine Warriors seek their first victory since October 13, when they edged out Aduana FC 1-0 at home, with Kalo Ouattara providing the decisive goal.

Asante Kotoko's recent encounter saw them suffer their first defeat in five games, marking the end of their unbeaten run. In their last five matches, they have accumulated two wins, two draws, and one loss, with their most recent home game resulting in a 1-1 draw against Bechem United.

Historically, Asante Kotoko have displayed dominance over Dreams FC at home since the 2015/16 season, with three wins in four home encounters. However, Dreams FC managed to secure a point from Asante Kotoko in the last game of the 2022/23 season, following a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum's side have experienced a mixed bag of results recently, with one loss in their last five games, along with two wins and two draws. Key players like Kalo Ouattara, Steven Mukwala Desse, Nana Banyin Amoah, Andrews Ntim Manu, Sherif Mohammed, Peter Acquah Amidu, Henry Ansu, and Rocky Dwamena are available for selection.

Dreams FC, on the other hand, recently dropped to the bottom half of the league table after a 2-0 defeat to Berekum Chelsea. The "Still Believe" lads have recorded three losses, one draw, and one win in their last five league games, with their last victory occurring on October 22 when they beat champions Medeama SC 2-1 at home.

Dreams FC have faced difficulties on the road, enduring three defeats and one draw in their away fixtures against Bechem United, Accra Hearts of Oak, FC Samartex 1996, and Legon Cities. The CAF Confederation Cup campaigners are still searching for their rhythm, with only two wins in their first eight league games.

It promises to be a thrilling contest, with both teams desperate for the three points.