2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Preview – Berekum Chelsea vs. Samartex

Published on: 04 November 2023
Berekum Chelsea

Berekum Chelsea will aim to make it back-back wins when they host Samartex FC at the Golden City Park on Sunday, November 5 2023.

The Bibires will be confident of picking all three points at home after beating Dreams FC in their matchday 8 clash to record their first away win of the campaign.

They come up against a Samartex side who are also not short of confidence after their convincing win over Legon Cities in mid-week.

The Timber Giants have won all their home matches so far but are yet to record an away win. Nurudeen Ahmed and his lads will fancy their chances in Berekum because their hosts have dropped some points at home this term.

With Ennin keen to restore their home dominance and The Timber Giants chasing their first away win, this game promises end-to-end action.

