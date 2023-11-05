2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Preview- Bibiani GoldStars vs Accra Lions

Bibiani GoldStars will welcome Accra Lions to the Dun's Park on Sunday hoping to ending a run of four games without a win.

The Timbers have drawn four of their last five games, with their only win coming against Real Tamale United on October 8.

Meanwhile, Lions bounced back from three successive defeats to draw in Bofoakwa Tano and beat Hearts of Lions in Accra.

Games between GoldStars and Accra Lions have been even, and in four matches both team have a win apiece with the rest ending in draws.

GoldStars will count on the experience of former Inter Allies forward Alex Aso and ex-Hearts of Oak defender William Dankyi.

On the other hand, Daniel Awuni is increasingly becoming a threat for defenders in the Ghana Premier League, scoring in his last two games.

However, the Accra-based side will be without captain Dominic Nsobila, winger Evans Botchway and Abass Samari, who are all battling injuries.

GoldStars desperately need a win while Accra Lions will be hoping their return to form continues.