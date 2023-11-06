2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Preview - Great Olympics vs. Nsoatreman FC

Great Olympics will be hoping to return to winning ways when they tackle a tough Nsoatreman FC side at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

The Ghana Premier League matchday nine fixture promises to be an eye-catching one as the Dade Boys are poised to end Nsoatreman's unbeaten run.

After an impressive start to the 2023-24 season, Olympics have dropped in form, managing just one win out of their last three matches. They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bechem United last Wednesday.

The Wonder Club goes into Monday's sitting in the 7th position on the league log, and a win will take them to the 3rd position. They are unbeaten in their last 16 home games.

Nsoatreman will be heading to the capital for this fixture with loads of motivation and confidence after beating Asante Kotoko last Thursday.

Maxwell Konadu's team are currently undefeated in their last five league matches, winning all of the last three without conceding.

Nsoatreman will be back at the top of the league standings if they manage to get a victory over Olympics in Monday's game.

They are in the second place and two points behind leaders Aduana Stars, who have 18 points after nine matches.