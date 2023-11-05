2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Preview - Heart of Lions vs. Aduana Stars

Heart of Lions will try again for their first win since returning to the Ghana Premier League this Sunday when they host rejuvenated Aduana Stars at the Hoehoe Sports Stadium.

Lions are yet to claim three points from a league match after seven rounds of matches. They face a stern test from Aduana to break the jinx.

After six draws on the bounce since the beginning of the season, Lions suffered their first defeat on Thursday, losing 2-1 to Accra Lions.

The premiership new boys are bottom on the league table. They need a victory on Sunday to get out of the relegation zone.

Aduana looks rejuvenated and brimming with confidence ahead of their trip to Hoehoe to take on Lions. They are currently on an unstoppable mission, winning all of their last three matches.

The victories against Great Olympics, Real Tamale United, and Bofoakwa Tano have ignited some more motivation for Yaw Acheampong's troops.

The Ogya Boys are presently sitting in the second position on the league table. A victory on Sunday will take them to the top of the log.

Forward Isaac Mintah has been on some fire in the last three matches, having netted five goals during that period.