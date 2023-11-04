2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Preview – RTU vs. Bechem United

After suffering back-to-back defeats, RTU will aim for a return to the winning track when they welcome Bechem United to the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday, November 5 2023.

The Pride of The North have conceded 7 goals in their last two games which could be source of concern for Abdul Mumin, given how well they started the season.

They host a resurging Bechem United side who after beating Berekum Chelsea, threatened an upset against Kotoko in their 1-1 draw and saw off Great Olympics at home in mid-week.

Bismark Kobi Mensah wouldn’t want his side to lose steam in this crucial trip to Tamale. The Hunters will be offered some hope of snatching a win as their hosts have been beaten at home this season.

This makes it a highly anticipated clash as RTU are wounded and would want avoid a third consecutive defeat.