2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Report – Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Samartex

Berekum Chelsea made it back-to-back wins with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Samartex FC on Sunday, November 5 2023.

Awuah Dramani’s 36th minute strike for the Bibires was the difference when they clashed with Samartex in a riveting game at the Golden City Park.

Despite enjoying a larger share of possession after recess, The Timber Giants failed to find the equalizer. Nurudeen Ahmed and his lads will be disappointed as they are still yet to win an away game this season.

Ennin and his lads will be pleased with the results as they aim to keep up the momentum they gained from mid-week.