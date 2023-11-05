2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Report- Bibiani GoldStars 1-1 Accra Lions

David Oduro sensational second-half strike denied Bibiani GoldStars victory in a pulsating matchday 9 Ghana Premier League game against Accra Lions.

The host, who were hoping to end a run of four games without a win, opened the scoring after the hour mark through Yahaya Adraman.

Despite dominating the early exchanges, GoldStars were stopped from taking a first-half lead following an on the line clearance from Oduro.

Goalkeeper Daniel Afful also made an incredible save to deny the host halfway into the first half.

Meanwhile, Lions best chance of the half came through Fredrick Kesse, who saw his long-range strike tipped off the post.

After the break, GoldStars were rewarded a penalty following foul in the box, and Adraman elected himself for the spot kick, making no mistake as he beat Afful.

However, the visitors responded ten minutes later though Oduro, who curled home for the leveller.

Accra Lions had the chance to score the winner in the final minute but Abdul Shakun Abubakar's effort was not string enough to trouble the Bibiani GoldStars goalkeeper.