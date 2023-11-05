2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Report - Bofoakwa Tano 1-0 Nations FC

Bofoakwa Tano bounced back to winning ways in an exciting clash with Nations FC, marking their first-ever league encounter on Sunday.

After suffering their first defeat to Aduana FC in the Bono derby, Bofoakwa Tano entered the match with a hunger for success, ultimately achieving it with a solitary goal and resolute defense.

The pivotal moment came just four minutes into the game when forward Saaka Dauda found the back of the net. Bofoakwa Tano's steadfast defense held firm, securing their third win of the season. This victory provided a much-needed morale boost for Bofoakwa Tano, who were eager to put their unbeaten streak back on track.

On the other side, Nations FC, who had claimed a sensational 4-0 win over Real Tamale United earlier in the week, ended their week on a somber note. The result of this encounter has propelled Bofoakwa Tano to third place in the league standings, while Nations FC remains second from the bottom. The Ghana Premier League continues to deliver thrilling action and surprises.