2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Report - Great Olympics 2-1 Nsoatreman FC

Great Olympics bounced back from their midweek loss to return to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Dade Boys rallied from behind to end Nsoatreman FC's unbeaten streak by claiming a 2-1 victory in a matchweek nine fixture.

A second-half brace from midfielder Emmanuel Antwi was enough for the Wonder Club to comeback from a goal down to win the match.

Maxwell Konadu made three alterations to the squad that emerged victorious against Asante Kotoko SC last Thursday in Nsoatre.

Abdul Manaf Umar, Collins Kofi Kudjoe, and Kwabena Adu Meider were relegated to the bench for Walid Fuseini Neymar, Osafo Antwi and Mark Agyekum in the starting lineup respectively.

Annor Walker made four changes to the team that lost narrowly to Bechem United in the midweek with Raymond Oko Grippman getting his first start.

Rodney Appiah, Isaac Mensah, and Prince Antwi also got starting roles in place of Christopher Nakai Nettey, Solomon Adomako, and Mathew Agama.

The visitors struck the first goal of the encounter in the 15th minute against the run of play through Mohammed Abdul Rahman.

Abdul Rahman connected a flicked pass from Agyekum to slot home the opener following a throw-in.

Olympics drew level just ten minutes after the restart with midfielder Emmanuel Antwi scoring a sublime free-kick from the edge of the box.

Antwi scored again to turn things around for Olympics as they completed their comeback victory moments later.

The midfielder was at the right place at the right time to connect a cross from substitute Francis Twene.

Olympics move four places up on the league standings to the 3rd position with just a point behind Nsoatreman and trail the leaders by three points.

Nsoatreman remain second on the log despite Monday's defeat.