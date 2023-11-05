2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Report- Legon Cities 0-2 Medeama

Champions Medeama returned to winning ways in style with a comfortable 2-0 win at Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Defenders Kamaradini Mahamudu and Kofi Asmah scored in each half to proper the champions to their second away win of the season.

Pressure had begun to grow after the side's 3-1 defeat at Hearts of Oak on Wednesday.

But goals from right back Kamaradini Mahamudu and centre-back Kofi Asmah has lifted the gloom and the performance was a reminder that Medeama are the Premier League champions.

Assistant coach Yaw Amankwah won the tactical battle with Paa Kwesi Fabian and will look into their next outstanding match against Nsoatreman FC with huge optimism.

Legon Cities' line was repeatedly exposed and, after also misfiring in attack, they lost for the second time in a row.

Medeama were quick out of the blocks and their impressive showing was rewarded with a 43rd minute opener.

Kamaradini Mahamudu jumped the highest to connect Fatawu Hamidu's free kick to give the visitors the lead.

Kofi Asmah nailed the coffin of the home side with a low drive in the box to seal victory for the Mauve and Yellow.

The win has lifted the champions to 5th on the league table with 13 points from eight games.

The Royals have dropped to 11th following their first defeat of the season.