2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week 9 Match Report – RTU 0-0 Bechem United

RTU were held to a goalless draw by a resilient Bechem United side at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday, November 5 2023.

Abdul Mumin made three changes to his side with Rauf Mahammde starting in goal. Kalusha and Hardi also returned to the starting XI.

For Bechem United, deputy captain Aziz Haruna Dari led the team and young center back Boa-At Regan was handed his debut start of the season by Bismark Kobi Mensah.

The Pride of The North pushed for the opener in the first half but the back line of the visitors stood firm to nullify their attacking threats.

The Hunters threatened to break the deadlock but RTU were cautious to avoid a third consecutive defeat. In the end, the spoils had to be shared as the game failed to produce any goals.

Kobi Mensah will be pleased with the point despite failing to make it back-t0-back wins.