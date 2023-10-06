2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Week Match Report - Aduana Stars 1-0 Berekum Chelsea

Aduana Stars prevailed in the Bono Derby when they narrowly overcame Berekum Chelsea in the crucial Ghana Premier League matchday four fixture on Friday afternoon.

The Ogya Boys preserved their dominance over their neighbours from Berekum with a 1-0 scoreline to register their second victory of the 2023-24 campaign.

A first-half strike by Isaac Mintah was enough to separate the two teams in the end at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa Ahenkro, ensuring Aduana make it back-to-back home wins.

Aduana boss Yaw Acheampong made three changes to the starting lineup that lost to Legon Cities FC last week with Godfred Opoku Wakii, Justus Tortsutsey, and Frank Owusu coming in.

Chelsea gaffer Christopher Ennin made only one alteration to the team that were held at home to a 1-1 stalemate by Accra Lions FC a week today in Berekum.

Augustine Henneh made way for the inclusion of Ansu Kofi Patrick in the starting lineup for the Bibires.

Mintah scored the only goal of the match in the 38th minute to win the maximum points for the Ogya Boys, who move to the 4th place on the standings.