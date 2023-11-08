2023/24 Ghana Premier League will be one of the best - Oduro-Nyarko 

Ghanaian football administrator Samuel Oduro-Nyarko says the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign may turn out to be one of the best in recent years.

In an exclusive interview with Citi Sports, he shared his thoughts as the current edition of Ghana's top-flight division advances into the tenth round of games, with Aduana Stars leading the league standings among the 18 participating teams.

Assessing the games played thus far, Oduro-Nyarko, who represents the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), believes that the league is on a promising trajectory and has the potential to further improve.

"It's going well. If the tempo is right and it continues in this manner, I believe that the current league will be one of the best. As we've witnessed its progress, if it maintains this pace, it means the league will have a successful and fruitful conclusion."

Newcomers Bofoakwa Tano and Nsoatreman have contributed to the league's excitement with their impressive performances, resulting in their top-four rankings at the time of this assessment.

Nsoatreman and Bofoakwa currently hold the second and fourth positions, respectively, in the league standings.