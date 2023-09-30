2023/24 Ghana Premier League: Yaw Dankwah named MoTM in Berekum Chelsea draw against Accra Lions

Defender Yaw Dankwah has been named the Man of the Match in Berekum Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Accra Lions on matchday 3 of the Ghana Premier League.

The centre-back was in outstanding form for the host, keeping Accra Lions forward Fredrick Asante at bay for most part of the game.

Dankwah, one of the most experienced players in the Chelsea team, ensured the Berekum-based club got something out of the game by keeping the attack of the visitors mute especially in the second half.

Meanwhile, in a game of two halves, Accra Lions dominated and scored the opener in the first stanza through Bernard Kesse.

However, the Blues responded after the break through forward Mezack Afriyie.

Berekum Chelsea will next travel to Dormaa to face Aduana Stars with the hopes of returning to winning ways.