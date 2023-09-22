2023/24 Ghana Women's Premier League start date announced

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have officially announced the dates for the 2023/24 Malta Guinness Women's Premier League (WPL) season.

The highly anticipated WPL season is set to kick off on Friday, October 31, 2022, and will run through until May 17-20, 2023, providing an extended period of top-tier women's football in Ghana.

The first round of matches will conclude between December 29 and January 1, 2024, with the second round scheduled to commence from February 16-19, offering fans a thrilling continuation of the competition.

In the previous season, Ampem Darkoa Ladies emerged as champions, securing their title with a thrilling 5-3 penalty shootout victory over Hasaacas Ladies. This victory also earned them the opportunity to represent Ghana in the CAF Women's Champions League for the second consecutive year.

As the new season approaches, fans can mark these key dates on their calendars and look forward to another exciting season of women's football in Ghana.