2023/24: Stephen Amankona wins Golden Boot, edging out Mukwala and Agyenim Boateng

Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Amankona has secured the Golden Boot for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, finishing as the top scorer with 19 goals.

The former Kotoko forward was on 17 goals going into the final match, three ahead of Dreams FC's Agyenim Boateng Mensah and Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala, both tied at 14 goals.

Despite Boateng's impressive five-goal performance against the already relegated Real Tamale United (RTU) in their penultimate game, Amankona maintained his lead.

In a thrilling final match, Amankona scored twice to help Berekum Chelsea secure a 2-2 draw against Heart of Lions. These crucial goals solidified his position as the league's top scorer, earning him the Golden Boot.

Amankona takes over from the previous season's top scorer, Abednego Tetteh, who netted 18 goals for Bibiani Gold Stars.

His exceptional performance this season was instrumental in Berekum Chelsea's successful campaign, as they finished third in the competition, trailing only FC Samartex and Accra Lions. Amankona's goals were pivotal in ensuring a strong finish for his team in the highly competitive league.

On a dramatic final day, the draw helped Heart of Lions to retain their Premier League status. However, that meant Great Olympics suffered demotion after finishing 16th on the table.