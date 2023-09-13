2023 AFCON: CAF confirms qualified teams for next year's tournament in Ivory Coast

A total of 24 African nations have successfully qualified for the upcoming TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

The tournament, set to be one of the biggest global sporting events, is scheduled to commence in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on January 13, 2024, with the Official Final Draw taking place in Abidjan on October 12, 2023.

Cameroon, five-time African champions and the winners of the 1984 edition when Cote d’Ivoire last hosted the event, secured their qualification with a hard-fought 3-0 victory against Burundi on the final day of the qualifiers.

A strong field featuring 12 former African champions will grace the tournament, promising to captivate football fans worldwide. The continent is also fortunate to have its top 16 teams according to the current FIFA rankings participating in the finals.

Host nation Cote d’Ivoire will lead a formidable West African contingent, including the defending champions Senegal, four-time champions Ghana, and the 2013 winners Nigeria. Other West African teams making the cut include Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, and Gambia, who clinched their qualification in dramatic fashion.

Tanzania will make a return for their second finals appearance, following the success of Yanga SC and Simba in recent TotalEnergies African Club competitions.

Tunisia, appearing in their 16th consecutive finals, have maintained their presence in every finals since 1994, and they also hosted and won the championship in 2004.

Morocco, Africa's first FIFA World Cup semi-finalists, aim to replicate their impressive performances in Qatar.

Egypt, seeking an eighth unprecedented title, have been finalist in two of the last three editions, in 2017 and the 2021 edition.

Algeria, winners in 1990 and 2019, are back in the competition, eyeing a third title.

The qualified nations for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 are as follows: Cote d’Ivoire (hosts), Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Congo DR, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, and Zambia.