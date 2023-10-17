2023 AFCON: Cape Verde and Mozambique pose bigger threat than Egypt - John Paintsil

Former Ghana international John Paintsil has expressed his belief that the technical team should prioritise Cape Verde and Mozambique as potential threats in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as Egypt are no longer a major threat.

The Black Stars will face seven-time champions along with Cape Verde and Mozambique in the group stage in Ivory Coast.

Paintsil, who represented Ghana in six AFCON tournaments between 2002 and 2013, shared his perspective with Graphic Sports.

He stated, "For me, the other two teams - take Egypt out - are the most dangerous teams. Cape Verde and Mozambique are the teams that can pose a threat to Ghana because it is very difficult to play against these teams."

He also commended Chris Hughton for reshaping the team with a new system that has strengthened the midfield and incorporated skilled wingers, making the Black Stars a formidable force once again. Paintsil highlighted the impressive performance of the players and the team's strengths.

Paintsil concluded, "If you look at the players that he is using, the wingers are very strong and they are fast on the ball, and they have about four [Mohammed] Kudus in the national team, and all of them are very dangerous."