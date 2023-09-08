2023 AFCON: Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku charges Black Stars to make amends for disastrous 2021 campaign

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku has encouraged the Black Stars to go all out to redeem themselves in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Ivory Coast.

Ghana booked their place in the tournament after coming from behind to beat the Central African Republic (CAR) 2-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday to top group E of the qualifiers.

Okraku, therefore congratulated the team and urged them to bounce back from their disappointing campaign when they last participated in the 2021 edition of the tournament which was hosted by Cameroon last year.

"On behalf of the Ghana Football Association, I want to thank each one of you. From the head coach, the entire technical team, the captain, and the rest of the playing body, I thank you. We have made it, and it's a big plus for us," Okraku expressed his gratitude.

"This is not the first time we've made it to the AFCON, but we needed to get Ghana there, and we are in. Ayekoo! Some few months ago, we were at the AFCON, it didn't work, and we said to ourselves we would want another opportunity to make it work. You have made that opportunity come to us, so we have an opportunity to go to the AFCON and make it work."

During the 2021 AFCON, Ghana finished bottom of their group after losing their first game against Morocco, drawing with Gabon and suffering a shocking defeat to Comoros in their final game.