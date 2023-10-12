2023 AFCON: Ghana to face seven-time champions Egypt in Ivory Coast

Ghana will clash with Egypt in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following the group stage draw held in Abidjan on Thursday.

Ghana, a four-time champion, are poised to reignite their historic rivalry with Egypt, who hold the record as the most successful team on the continent with seven AFCON trophies to their name.

Egypt's last triumph in the tournament dates back to 2010 when they secured a nervy victory over Ghana in the final held in Angola.

In the last edition, the Pharaohs made it to the final, and with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah at the helm, they approach the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast with a sense of confidence and determination.

Ghana's journey in Group B won't be easy, as they are also set to face Cape Verde and Mozambique, promising an exciting and challenging path to the championship.

The 2023 AFCON is slated to kick off on January 13, 2024, with the final match scheduled for February 11, 2024.

During the qualification stage, the Black Stars faced their fair share of struggles. However, they managed to top their group, edging out Angola, the Central African Republic, and Madagascar.

Ghana are eager to make amends for their disappointing performance in the 2021 AFCON held in Cameroon. In that tournament, they were eliminated in the group stage, marking their first early exit since 2006. This time around, Ghana are determined to leave a stronger impression on the AFCON stage.

Full draw below