2023 AFCON Preview: Injury-hit Egypt face tough 1/8th stage fixture against DR Congo

Egypt are without key injured players in Sunday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 clash against DR Congo.

The seven-time champions will not have Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, first-choice goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy and talented midfielder Emam Ashour available for selection.

Eintracht Frankfurt forwward Omar Marmoush is also doubtful for the game after picking a cold on the eve of the game.

Despite setbacks, the seven-time African champions secured their place in the knockout stage by finishing second in Group B with three points from three consecutive draws.

Meanwhile, DR Congo also claimed the second spot in Group F with three points, thanks to three draws

The Pharaohs boast a commanding track record against DR Congo - winning eight, drawing in three and losing only once - in 12 meetings against the Leapords.

Egypt coach Rui Vitoria acknowledged on Saturday that his team is not going into the match at full strength, but he emphasized their determination to fight on the pitch to advance to the quarter-finals.

"We will be facing a strong opponent, but since day one, we have treated every match as a final," stated the Portuguese coach during the pre-match press conference.

Salah, 31, is currently undergoing a rehabilitation program with Premier League giants Liverpool, with hopes of being ready for the AFCON final if Egypt progress.

Meanwhile, veteran goalkeeper El-Shennawy, 35, is confirmed to be sidelined for three months after undergoing laparoscopic shoulder surgery in Germany.

Influential midfielder Ashour, 25, is also doubtful for Sunday's game due to a mild concussion sustained during a training session.