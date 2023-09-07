GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023 AFCON qualifiers: Angola secure qualification despite draw against Madagascar

Published on: 07 September 2023
Angola sealed their place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after drawing goalless with Madagascar in their final game in the qualifiers on Thursday.

Angola who entered the game with eight points could have been out of the tournament if the Central African Republic succeeded in beating Ghana in Kumasi due to their unfavourable head-to-head record against Black Stars.

However, they held on to a draw against Madagascar who already stood no chance of qualifying.

In the concurrent Group E game, Angola's standing was further established as Ghana came from behind to beat the Wild Beasts leaving them with absolutely no chance to qualify.

Angola finished the qualifiers in the second position recording two wins, both over the Central African Republic, three draws and a single defeat which came against Ghana in Kumasi back in March.

The Palancas Negras are therefore making their ninth appearance at the continental showpiece with the aim of going past the knockout stage having failed to go beyond the quarterfinals in 2008 and 2010 when they hosted the tournament.

