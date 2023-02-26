2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Angola to host Ghana in Luanda on March 27

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed the details for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader qualifier between Angola and Ghana.

The first match is set to take place on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where the Black Stars will host the Palancas Negras. The reverse fixture will take place on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Estadio 11 de Novembro, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00.

Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, are currently at the top of Group E with four points. They secured a 3-0 win over Madagascar and drew 1-1 with the Central African Republic in their previous games.

These two matches against Angola will serve as the first real test for Chris Hughton, who has been recently appointed as the new coach for the Black Stars.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium, located in Kumasi, is known for its passionate and enthusiastic home crowd. It has a seating capacity of 40,528 and has hosted many significant international games in the past. The Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda, Angola, is also a well-known stadium and is the national stadium of Angola. With a seating capacity of 50,000, it is expected to provide an exciting atmosphere for the upcoming game.

Both teams will be looking to secure victories in two games, which could potentially help them secure their spot in the 2023 AFCON tournament. The upcoming matches between Angola and Ghana promise to be an exciting affair for football fans across the continent.