2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Antoine Semenyo returns to Ghana squad for Central African Republic clash 

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo makes a return to the national team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier final group game against Central Africa Republic.

The Bournemouth striker missed the game against Madagascar in Antanarivo on June due to an injury.

Semenyo returns to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium where the final group game will be played on September 8.

The former Bristol City striker scored the winning goal for Ghana against Angola in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers in March.

Semenyo has one goal in four appearances this season for Bournemouth in the English Premier League.

Chris Hughton will be counting on his attacker in this crucial encounter.

Ghana must secure a win or draw to qualifier for the continent's flagship tournament which will be hosted by Cote d'Ivoire in January.

Below is Ghana's full squad for the AFCON qualifier:

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Richard Ofori

Defenders

Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah

Midfielders

Abdul Samed Salis, Baba Iddissu, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus, Ransford-Yeboah Koningsdorffer

Forwards

Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Jonathan Sowah