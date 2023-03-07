2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Asante Kotoko striker Steven Dese Mukwala earns Uganda call up to face Tanzania

Asante Kotoko SC striker Steven Dese Mukwala has been called up for the Uganda national team ahead of the international break later this month following his impressive form.

The 23-year-old has been included in Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications double-header against neighbours Tanzania.

The Cranes will first host the Taifa Stars at the St. Mary's Stadium-Kitende in Entebbe on March 24 before the reverse fixture at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam four days later.

Mukwala signed for the Ghana Premier League champions before the beginning of the 2022-23 season and has been in decent form ever since.

The former URA FC and Vipers SC player has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 20 appearances in the Ghanaian league this campaign. He also played two games in the CAF Champions League qualifiers.

Kotoko has received the invitation letter and the player is expected to join the rest of the Cranes squad in a fortnight to continue preparations for the two matches.

Mukwala has 10 caps for the Uganda national team since making his debut in December 2019 under Northern Irish coach Johnny McKinstry in a friendly match.

He played five matches during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and is yet to score his first international goal.