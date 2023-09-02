2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams returns to Ghana squad for Central Africa Republic game 

Athletico Bilbao forward Inaki Williams returns to the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central Africa Republic on September 7.

This will be first time the Spanish-born forward plays Infront of the home crowd at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium since making his international switch.

Inaki missed Ghana's AFCON qualifiers in June against Madgascar due to an injury.

The 29-year-old is back in shape and has played three matches for Athletico Bilbao scoring a goal and registering one assist.

Inaki is yet to score for the Ghana national team after making eight appearances since making his nationality switch ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He will be hoping to score in this crucial game as Ghana must win or draw to secure qualification to the tournament next January in Cote d'Ivoire.

Below is Ghana's full squad for the AFCON qualifier:

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Richard Ofori

Defenders

Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah

Midfielders

Abdul Samed Salis, Baba Iddissu, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus, Ransford-Yeboah Koningsdorffer

Forwards

Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Jonathan Sowah

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom