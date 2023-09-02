2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Auxerre captain Elisha Owusu makes Black Stars return for Central Africa Republic clash 

Auxerre captain Elisha Owusu makes his return to the Black Stars for the game against Central Africa Republic on September 8, 2023.

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has invited the former Gent midfielder to beef up his squad following injuries to Arsenal star Thomas Partey and Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru,

Elisha Owusu makes his comeback after missing the previous game in June against Madagascar due to an injury.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form this season for the Ligue 2 side making five appearances already.

Owusu last played for the Black Stars in the two international friendlies ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana host Central Africa Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the final game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The four-time Africa champions go into the game in need of a win or draw to secure qualification to the AFCON tournament next year in Cote d'Ivoire.

Below is Ghana's full squad for the AFCON qualifier:

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Richard Ofori

Defenders

Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah

Midfielders

Abdul Samed Salis, Baba Iddissu, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus, Ransford-Yeboah Koningsdorffer

Forwards

Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Jonathan Sowah