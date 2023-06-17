2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars arrive in Antananarivo for Madagascar clash

Black Stars have arrived in Antananarivo for a crucial Group E qualifier against Madagascar in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The team departed from Accra on Friday afternoon and reached the Madagascan capital around 1 am on Saturday.

The four-time African Champions will hold their official training at the Kianja Barea stadium at 5 pm on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Prior to their departure, the Black Stars had undergone four training sessions in Accra to prepare for this important match.

Ghana currently need a victory to secure their spot in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

So far in the qualifiers, they have won two matches against Madagascar and Angola, while also drawing with Central African Republic and Angola in the initial four fixtures.

After the clash with Madagascar, the Black Stars will conclude their qualifiers with a final home game against the Central African Republic in September.

The game is scheduled for 2pm on Sunday, June 18, 2023.#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/tmnZrwVdWd — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) June 17, 2023

Black Stars are focused on achieving success in these remaining matches to secure their place in the prestigious tournament.

The highly anticipated game is scheduled to kick off at 2 pm local time on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The Black Stars are determined to put on a strong performance and secure the victory.

Twenty-three players travelled on Friday. They include:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollaccott

Defenders: Denis Odoi, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Addo, Nicholas Opoku, Kasim Adams, Patrick Kpozo

Midfielders: Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Edmund Addo, Majeed Ashimeru

Wingers/Forwards: Joseph Painstil, Osman Bukari, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah, Ransford Yeboah Koningsdorffer, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Kwasi Okyere Wreidt, Hafiz Konkoni