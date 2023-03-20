2023 AFCON qualifiers: Black Stars coach Chris Hughton leads first training ahead of Angola double-header

Eight players have commenced training with Ghana's Black Stars in preparation for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

Newly-appointed coach Chris Hughton oversaw the training session at the Accra Sports Stadium after being unveiled earlier in Kumasi.

The players in attendance were Andre Ayew, Joojo Wollacott, Inaki Williams, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Antoine Semenyo, Joseph Paintsil, and newcomer Ransford-Yeboah. The remainder of the team is expected to arrive later and join the squad in Kumasi for Tuesday's training session at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott, who suffered an injury before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, trained separately with goalkeepers' trainer Richard Kingston.

The rest of the group engaged in stretching exercises and a light kickabout. Hughton also held a team talk with the players, as well as a one-on-one chat with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who are currently with the Black Meteors.

The Black Stars will play back-to-back qualifiers against Angola, with the first match at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 23 and the reverse fixture in Luanda four days later. This will be Hughton's first game in charge since being appointed as coach.