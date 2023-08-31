2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey to miss all-important match against Central Africa

The Black Stars have been dealt a big blow ahead of September's international window as defender Daniel Amartey has been ruled out with an injury, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The Besiktas centre-back has sustained a fresh injury at training and is expected to be on the sidelines for at least 14 days, ruling him out of the game against Central African Republic.

Ghana will take on the Wild Beasts in the last round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Amartey won't be available for Besiktas for Thursday's UEFA Europa League qualifying match against Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kiev at the Vodafone Park due to the injury.

The former Leicester City man joins a growing list of injured players who miss the all-important game against Central African Republic.

Amartey joins Mohammed Salisu, Joseph Wollacott, Gideon Mensah, Majeed Ashimeru, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, and Salis Abdul Samed, who are all nursing their respective injuries.

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton is expected to release his squad list for the upcoming international break by the close of this week.