2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars goalkeepers' department strengthen with Richard Ofori return - Ali Jarrah 

Former Ghana international Ali Jarrah says the return of Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori to the Black Stars will strengthen the goalkeeping department ahead of the crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic.

Ofori makes a return to the team since September 2022 after being involved in Ghana's international friendly against Nicaragua. The experienced goalkeeper missed the 2022 World Cup due to injury.

Speaking on the return of Richard Ofori to the Black Stars ahead of the 2023 AFCON Qualifier with Accra-based radio station Radio Gold, Ali Jarah said: “You know Richard Ofori is a tried and tested goalkeeper, he has been our number [but] due to injury".

"Currently we don’t have a problem in our [goalkeeping] department and we pray for injury free so that they will be able to play well".

“We have Richard Ofori as a stand-by then Manaf Nurudeen will be the supporting goalkeepers for them.

He added: “I think we don’t have a problem with our goalkeepers at the moment.”

Ghana host Central African Republic on Thursday September 7, 2023 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The Black Stars will need a win or draw to secure qualification to the AFCON tournament to be staged in Cote d'Ivoire next year.