2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars leave Accra for Kumasi ahead of CAR clash

The Black Stars have left for Kumasi to continue preparations ahead of the crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The team started training in Accra on Monday, with 12 players involved in the first session.

Twenty-three players have now reported to camp with the team set for training later on Tuesday.

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew and goalkeeper Richard Ofori will join the team later in Kumasi.

The Black Stars need at least a point to secure their place at the Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by neigbours Ivory Coast in January next year.

The four-time African champions are chasing their first AFCON since last winning the tournament in 1982.

Below are the players in camp:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen

Defenders: Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah

Midfielders: Abdul Samed-Salis, Baba Iddrisu, Edmund Addo, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Mohammed Kudus, Ransford Konigsdorffer

Forwards: Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Jonathan Sowah