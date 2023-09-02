2023 AFCON Qualifiers: CAF confirm match officials for Ghana’s clash with CAR

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed details for Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic (CAR).

This game, which holds the key to Ghana's qualification to next year's tournament in Ivory Coast, is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana. Kick-off is set for 4pm local time.

Ghana currently lead Group E with 9 points, holding a one-point advantage over second-placed Angola and a two-point lead over third-placed Central African Republic.

Black Stars need just a point from the last game against CAR to secure qualification.

Key Details:

- Match: Ghana vs Central African Republic - Competition: TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier - Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023 - Kick Off: 4:00 PM (16:00) - Venue: Baba Yara Sports Stadium – Kumasi, Ghana

Match Officials:

- Referee: Peter Waweru Kamaru – Kenya - Assistant I: Kipkoech Cheruiyot – Kenya - Assistant II: Stephen Eleazar Onyango Yiembe – Kenya - Fourth Official: Omar Abdulkadir Artan – Somalia - Match Commissioner: Sanusi Mohammed – Nigeria - Referee Assessor: Fatou Gaye – Senegal - Medical Officers and Pre-match Ceremony Coordinators: Dr. Christiana Baah and Frederick Acheampong – Ghana

This match promises to be a tense and pivotal encounter as Ghana seeks to secure its place in the Africa Cup of Nations.