2023 AFCON Qualifiers: CAR coach Raoul Savoy aims to make history against Black Stars

Central African Republic coach Raoul Savoy is optimistic that his team can achieve a historic result when they face Ghana on Thursday.

The crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match is scheduled to be held at the Baba Yara Stadium, where the Black Stars have maintained an undefeated record for over two games across all competitions.

Ghana need a single point to secure their spot in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, while CAR must secure victory to qualify for next year's tournament in Ivory Coast.

Despite recognising that the Black Stars are the favourites, Savoy believes his players have the potential to disrupt Ghana's unbeaten streak in Kumasi.

“I know what exactly my players can do tomorrow but we have the full respect for Ghana. They are far better than us as a nation, as a football nation, and as a team but football is the most lovely sport in the world,” he said.

“Every time, every day we have surprises. It is not about confidence, it is about respect for the opponent…[I’ll] push my players to do their best tomorrow and try to write history.”