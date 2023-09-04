2023 AFCON qualifiers: CAR coach Raoul Savoy sees Ghana game as a 'final'

Central African Republic (CAR) coach, Raoul Savoy, says his team will approach their match against Ghana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers as a final.

On Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the Black Stars will face "The Wild Beasts" in their last Group E match. Both sides are looking for a favorable outcome that would allow them to advance to the 2023 AFCON, which will be held in Ivory Coast next year.

With nine points, The Black Stars are in first place, one point better than Angola and two more than the Central African Republic. With two points, Madagascar is last in Group E.

Raoul Savoy, though, feels that this game is crucial, and they will go to whatever lengths to achieve their desired target.

“Of course, Ghana is playing at home and they are the favourites. It is the final game for both teams. They are the biggest team in the group and it will be very tough but we are coming to Ghana to play our game and try our best to qualify,” he said.

“It is a final and in finals, the small one can surprise the big one. It’s clear that it is a final and both teams will be ready to focus on the goa. The main goal is to qualify for the next AFCON.”

Ghana would only have to avoid defeat to be sure of qualification for the much-anticipated tournament.