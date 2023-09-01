2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Central Africa coach Raoul Savoy names 24-man squad to face Ghana in last round

Central African Republic head coach Raoul Savoy has unveiled a 24-man squad list for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Ghana.

The Wild Beasts will take on the Black Stars in the last round of the qualifications on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Savoy released the list for the crucial fixture on Friday at the Central African Football Federation headquarters.

Notably missing from the squad is the captain and Olympique Marseille midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, who has been ruled out of the match because of an injury.

Also missing from the list is the first choice goalkeeper Dominique Youfeigane due to suspension. The 23-year-old was sent off in the last game against Angola.

Savoy will be counting on top marksman Louis Mafouta for an upset against Ghana to book their maiden participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mafouta has scored four goals in the qualifications.

The Wild Beasts will depart for Douala in Cameroon to continue with their preparations before travelling to Ghana early next week for the all-important match.

Below is the squad to face the Black Stars:

Geoffrey Lembet, Berry Biandao, Saturnin Ngarsouma, Peter Guinari, Stephane Ndobe, Flory Yangao, Freeman Niamathe, Sidney Dambakizi, Severin Tatolna, Marco Yapende, Amos Youga, Gabriel Oualengbe, Brad Pirioua, Guy Bekain, Tresor Toropite, Ghislain Venuste Baboula, Karl Namnganda, Goduine Koyalipou, Marco Majouga, Axel Urie, Juste Koulou, Eleoenai Tompte, Louis Mafouta, Cesar Manzoki.