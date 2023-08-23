2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Central Africa dealt big blow as captain Geoffrey Kondogbia is ruled out of Ghana clash

Central African Republic have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Ghana next month as their captain is ruled out.

The Wild Beasts will be missing the services of their star man and skipper Geoffrey Kondogbia following an injury he picked in the French Ligue 1 last weekend.

Kondogbia, who was making his second league appearance for Olympique Marseille against FC Metz in the new season, suffered a serious injury in the 56th minute and was replaced by Jordan Veretout.

The 30-year-old midfielder has been sidelined for a couple of weeks, which automatically rules him out of the game against the Black Stars.

Central Africa will take on Ghana in the last round of the qualifications at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Raoul Savoy's will need a win from the game to be able to secure a ticket to their maiden Africa Cup of Nations tournament next year, while Ghana need just a draw to sail through.

The Wild Beasts are expected to leave for Douala in Cameroon next week, where they will continue preparations before jetting off to Ghana for the crucial fixture.